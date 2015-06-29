It's Your Last Chance To Get Your Hands On These New Nails Inc Polishes (For FREE)

Pick up our July issue today & you’ll be able to get your hands on a limited-edition Nails Inc Polish for FREE

Pick up our July issue today and you’ll be able to get your hands on one of our limited-edition Nails Inc Polishes, worth £11 each, for FREE! But this is a limited-edition collection with a twist, say hello to The 80s Anthems Collection. Yes, the decade in which leg warmers, mullets and bushy brows were popular, inspired the names of our summer shades. There are four gorgeous colours to collect, each named after an 80s hit, check out the line-up below.

Warning - the below may cause involuntarily (out-loud) singing and mild-bouts of nostalgia.

Introducing… Love Will Tear Us Apart

The English post-punk band Joy Division inspired our first shade with their early 80s hit ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’. It’s a hot tomato red that is perfect for spicing up any outfit whether you’re in the office or heading out for the evening.

Pop Fact: The video was shot by the band themselves in the area they used to rehearse during the early years of their career and is the only promotional video the band ever produced.

Introducing…The Tide Is High

This number one hit, covered by the iconic band Blondie, inspired our second shade ‘The Tide Is High’. It’s a cool minty green that will perfect your summer nail collection. Rock with other pastel accessories for a chic summer look or, if you wanted to mix things up a little, why not try the outer-space inspired number as seen in video?

Pop Fact: Since it was penned in 1967 by John Holt the song has been a chart hit for three acts, Blondie, Atomic Kitten (who could forget THAT video) and Canadian rapper, Kardinal Offishall.

Introducing…Boys Of Summer

The single, released by Eagles vocalist and drummer Don Henley, inspired the name of our third shade ‘The Boys Of Summer’. Though we can’t guarantee it will attract any sweaty muscular men (as seen in the video) this hot barbie pink is the perfect summer accessory whether you’re hitting a weekend festival or rocking a swimsuit on the beach.

Pop Fact: The black and white video won the Video Of The Year Award at the 1985 MTV Music Video Awards. Don later said he won for simply 'riding around in the back of a pick up'. We all have our talents...check out the video belowto see Don in all his pickup riding glory

Introducing…When Doves Cry

One of Prince’s signature songs inspired our fourth shade, When Doves Cry. This neutral dove grey is ridiculously chic and is our go-to shade for the coming summer months. Pair with a classic white shirt or, if you’re feeling daring, a sparkly gold suit as seen in the music video. If Prince can work it so can you…check out the video here.

Pop Fact: Since its release the song has been covered more than fifteen times most famously by Quindon Tarver for the Baz Lurman directed film, Romeo & Juliet *sobs*.

The names might be nostalgic, but we think these shades are a must-have for the summer. To get your hands on them just pick up our July issue today, collect all four and your 80's inspired mani will last all summer.