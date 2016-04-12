Match.com’s Freckle Advert Has NOT Gone Down Well – Why Your Freckled Face Is Totally Perfect

We’ve all seen the match.com ‘love your imperfections’ adverts, right? The TV ads show cutesy couples with honking laughs, messy flats and socks in bed with their partners who love those ‘imperfections’, but the dating site might have taken things a step too far with their latest ad campaign.

London commuters have been spotting the offensive ads at Tube stations across the city, showing a close up of a (totally beautiful) model covered in freckles, with the tagline ‘If you don’t like your imperfections, someone else will’.

Hold. On. One. Second. Imperfections? The ad implies that a face full of freckles is something to be embarrassed by, when in reality, there’s absolutely no reason to shy away from your natural skin. There’s also an advert of a man with two different coloured eyes, which is completely not an imperfection, either.

InStyle’s freckled Digital Writer Rebecca Gillam thinks Match.com ‘listing freckles as an imperfection, akin to not having your Oyster ready when it comes to leave the tube barriers, is pretty stupid. It, quite obviously, sends out a negative message about the natural, physical trait. As a red-haired adult you can eye roll at the advert fail, but children who may not be as comfortable with their appearance it shouldn't be plastered around public transport’.

‘From experience, being ginger — or anything remotely different — when you're growing up isn't much fun and though I wasn't bullied, I did my utmost to look exactly like everyone else. I was quite unsuccessful, in retrospect — I had dyed brown hair (with my see-through eyebrows) and foundation so thick it looked a greeny grey, but it made me feel more comfortable nonetheless. Freckled people will be harsh enough on their own 'imperfections' without adverts making them feel worse’.

https://twitter.com/lil_browndogg/status/719086984317243392 @Match wow I can't believe you got away with this poster.Freckles are not an imperfection. Can't spin this one.Awful pic.twitter.com/HeSKEd8zUC — AlexB (@lil_browndogg) April 10, 2016

Oh dear Match.com. Up until now, the dating site had been relatively scandal-free, but after these posters, protestors have even complained to the Advertising Standards Authority, who told the Guardian they are ‘carefully assessing the complaints’.

Clearly freaked by the social media backlash to their insensitive advert, Match.com released a statement claiming ‘Our adverts reveal common perceived imperfections and quirks of Brits – these include freckles which some people who have them may see as an imperfection. We think freckles are beautiful and our posters are designed to encourage everyone who has them to be proud. We’re sorry if anyone has been offended by our latest ad - that was not our intention – but we’re really encouraged to see so many people standing-up for what makes them unique’.

Hmmm… whatever their intentions, these adverts definitely did not deliver a message of self confidence – something you’d think a dating site might want to encourage in their users?

