Marilyn Monroe Has Bagged Herself A Brand New Max Factor Campaign

A timeless beauty she may be but we definitely didn't expect the late Marilyn Monroe to be named Max Factor's 'global glamour ambassador' for 2015...

Marilyn Monroe may be one of the most glamorous women that we can think of — even 52 years after her tragic death — but Max Factor has taken its love for the screen siren and timeless beauty to the next level; by naming her its global glamour ambassador for 2015. Yes, way...

And no, this is not just a title; Marilyn will actually appear in the make-up mega-brand's various advertising campaigns throughout the year, picking up where Gwyneth Paltrow left off in 2014.

While it may seem ever so slightly odd that the label has chosen a star who has been dead for over a half a century to be the face of its products, Max Factor in fact goes back a long way with the bombshell herself.

Max Factor's intention is to highlight the role its make-up played in transforming the once brunette, girl next door Norma Jeane Mortenson into the blonde babe we've come to recognise as Marilyn.

It was Max Factor Jr that gave Marilyn her signature platinum 'do when he ran a beauty parlour on Hollywood Boulevard. Catering to many of the Golden Age goddesses of the screen, Mr. Factor was no stranger to making over the industry's most beautiful women, but Marilyn Monroe was to be his most iconic transformation.

Speaking of the unusual decision, Max Factor's global creative director Pat McGrath said: 'Marilyn made the sultry red lip, creamy skin and dramatically-lined eyes the most famous beauty look of the 1940s and it’s a look that continues to dominate the beauty and fashion industry. It is the ultimate look that defines glamour – nothing else compares.'

The official shots from the ads are set to be released on Tuesday 6th of January and while we still don't really know what to expect from them you can bet your make-up bag on the fact that it'll be Max Factor's boldest campaign yet. As soon as we get them, you'll see them...