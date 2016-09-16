4 Reasons Marc Jacobs SS17 Seriously Rocked

1. Stellar Casting

Is there a name for a collection of supermodels (apart from an instant self-esteem downer) we mused backstage at the show of the season? Whatever the answer, all the supers were out in force despite hair legend Guido complaining that they were reverting to type by all being late.

As one of the last shows of NYFW, the girls were all feeling a little worse for wear - we saw Bella (Hadid) ensconced in a plain white hoodie and trying to sneak in a nap, Jourdan (Dunn) giving as good as she got when the backstage photographer chastised her for yawning and Irina Shayk tucking into the backstage food (and yes, we can confirm carbs were involved).

With Gigi on her way, Kendall having her make-up done and Taylor Hill stomping around in sky-high platforms it was the perfect fodder for some internet breaking.

2. Dreadlocks!

Pastel dreadlocks in fact. Need we say more? Oh, ok then… ‘Marc referenced ravers, travellers, 80s club kids and the director of the Matrix film – Lana Wachowski – who starred in one of his campaigns,’ explained Guido who started off by twisting the models’ natural hair into faux cornrows before adding in the fabulous wool dreadlocks.

‘We found this amazing woman called Jena ( http://www.dreadlocksbyjena.com ) on the internet who lives in Jacksonville and makes these dreadlocks as a bit of a hobby. I’m not sure she was expecting to have to make the 12,500 pieces Marc wanted.’

Guido described how each piece was hand-rolled and dyed to a very specific colour dictated by Mr Jacobs. ‘It’s then just a case of assembling the hair-do together by twisting the bits of wool into the girl’s own hair and whizzing it up into a big knot,’ says Guido.

3. Francois Nars

The man behind the Orgasm Blusher needs no introduction from us other than he’s everything you would expect; ridiculously creative, wry and fabulously ‘fashion’. Having shaped the careers of A-Listers such as Linda Evangelista and Madonna the man knows his make-up references and today it was Boy George, 80s club kids and Lana W.

‘The main inspiration behind the look was the hair so I played with pastels such as lavender, pale green, baby blue, soft pink and silver but I made sure I kept them transparent and pretty so that they didn’t have to fight with the hair.’ Francois finished the look with some brown false lashes top and bottom to pretty things up and a slick of clear lip-gloss.

4. The Return Of Pearl

Let’s face it, pearlised nail polish can be a little granny-esque but nail technician extraordinaire Jin Soon singlehandedly changed our opinion with her sorbet manis which she achieved using Marc Jacobs’ limited edition pearl collection in assortment of pastel shades.

‘As this is a big hair moment I wanted to keep the nails soft and pretty rather than garish with a different colour for each model,’ said Jin who explained that the iridescent effect instantly made it feel feminine rather than a fashion statement.

We dare you to give this look a bash. Embrace the world of Mr Jacobs.