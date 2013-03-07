Marc by Marc Jacobs pop up nail bar at Selfridges!

To celebrate the launch of the Marc by Marc Jacobs A/W 10 collection, Selfridges will be bringing us an exclusive new Marc by Marc Jacobs pop up Nail Bar!

Selfridges will be joinied Marc by Marc Jacobs to offer us a fab new Pop Up Nail Bar at Selfridges' ultimate fashion hot spot, 3rd Central!

MORE BEAUTY NEWS

To celebrate the launch, Selfridges will be offering a complimentary designer manicure with every purchase of the A/W 10 collection! New designer clothes AND nails - sounds like a hot combo to us!

Personalised manicures will feature exclusive Marc by Marc Jacobs nail art, ranging from the Miss Marc character, the Marc by Marc Jacobs Jungle logo and many more cool Marc Jacobs inspired designs to brighten up winter nails.

And the fun doesn’t end there! Each Selfridges customer will receive a complimentary, new and exclusive, Marc by Marc Jacobs signature baby blue Marc Blue nail polish to keep your nails looking stylish all season!

Head to Selfridges 2pm - 5pm on 21 - 24 October and nail the trend!

By Asha Joneja

LOOK OF THE DAY