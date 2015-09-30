All Hail The Man Bun

Love ‘em or loathe them, the man bun, and it’s latest incarnation the ‘maid’ (that’s the man braid to you and me), is here to stay. Boyfriend struggling with his he-locks? Do read on….

The worm has finally turned. All those disdainful comments about the pong of hairspray and rolling of eyes whilst waiting for us to turn our tangled tresses into something resembling hair aren’t cutting it anymore as him indoors finally gets a taster of what it’s like for the rest of us. And let’s face it, long hair is hard work.

Andrew Garfield recently bemoaned the upkeep of his man bun on Good Morning America where he admitted that despite taking a year to grow, his new ‘do ‘very much’ bothered him, whilst Matt Damon (who went long for his role in The Great Wall) told Graham Norton about his new-found admiration for what women go through;

"There were 700 hair extensions, it was a full day to put them in," Damon said. "And then I had to manage it. I have a whole new appreciation for my wife and daughters — it’s very hard to do."

But is man-hair and it’s upkeep different to ours? We spoke to master barber and brand development manager for Neville (the men's grooming range from Cowshed Soho House & Co) Tom Harrigan to find out more;

“I’ve personally found the rise and fall of the man bun very amusing.

From snipping scandals to the very recent suggestion that they are now a cause of baldness due to tension alopecia, they have certainly been a hot topic over the last year or so.”

Long hair rules:

1) “We don't tend to see a lot of our clients supporting the bun but I would give anyone with long hair the same advice for maintaining their longer locks. Firstly it's important to get regular cuts to remove split ends.

2) Be sure to use a good-quality shampoo and conditioner and if you have thicker hair, a treatment or hair oil to hydrate and protect will work wonders.

3) Always brush from tips to root. I'd recommend a "tangle teezer" to help with stubborn knots. Maybe just choose one in a more masculine colour ;)

4) Lastly... Never use just an elastic band!! Men are terrible for this. Use a proper covered hair bad so as not to damage your hair.