Read Maddy's Words About Being a Fashion Model With Down Syndrome And Be Inspired

This teen is on a mission to change the way we see beauty...

Her Instagram bio says it all: 'Hi my name is Madeline I am a model, I am 18 and have down syndrome.'

We were so incredibly inspired when we read this story: 18-year-old Madeline Stuart first hit the headlines when she launched a campaign to become a fashion model, hoping to alter our perceptions of beauty, as well as challenge the stigma surrounding disability.

Only a few months later, Maddy is certainly achieving her goal. The Brisbane teen now has, not one, but two modelling contracts in the bag and her Instagram followers are soaring as we type. First came major modelling contract for diversity-positive brand 'Manifesta', closely followed by Guatemalan accessories company 'everMaya'...and all in the same week!

https://instagram.com/p/2wIkh8yFdU/ We made it in 8 days A post shared by Madeline Stuart (@madelinesmodelling_) on May 16, 2015 at 11:00am PDT

Damian Graybelle, CEO of everMaya, told Daily Mail Australia: 'As a company, EverMaya has made it a mission to play a role in redefining society's perceptions of those who begin life with obstacles to overcome.'

But it's Maddy's own words that have captured our heart. Speaking in a recent interview for an Australian blog she spoke about her modelling dream:

'It’s a way to express myself when words don't always come easy. Plus I get to embrace society and hopefully make people feel more comfortable around people with disabilities.'

She added: 'I hope that I can...change the world's views on beauty and help everyone to feel beautiful in themselves and [to feel] included.'

Her Instagram account now boasts 47.3k followers. So, what are you waiting for? You can follow here and help Maddy achieve her goal.