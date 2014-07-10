MAC x The Simpsons: Marge's Beauty Line Unveiled For The First Time

MAC has just given us a sneaky preview of Marge Simpson's first ever make-up range, as the brand celebrates 25 years of the iconic show with a new batch of must-have beauty products...

MAC Cosmetics are no strangers to an awesome collaboration – who can forget Rihanna's Ruby Woo lipstick which sold out the world over in just hours? – but we reckon their latest pair-up might be even more iconic.

To celebrate 25 years of The Simpsons (yes, its really been on that long!), MAC has teamed up with the show to create a limited edition capsule line of beauty products, all of which carry Marge's irrefutable seal of approval. Revealed today, we've been given a sneak peek of the never before seen range.

The capsule collection - inspired by televisions most, erm, yellow woman - features an ultra-bright eyeshadow palette, a shimmering coral blush and long, feathered false lashes. All the products carry the quality and longevity we've come to expect from MAC's mainline range, making this is one kitsch collab we can really get on board with.

Available to buy in-store and online from the beginning of September, we can't wait to snap up a piece of Marge's unique glamour for ourselves. Eat your heart out, Homer...

By Maxine Eggenberger

