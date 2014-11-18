Mac Wants YOU To Be Its Next Campaign Star

The beauty brand is the latest label to turn to the Internet to find its next face

Want to follow in the steps of Miley Cyrus and Rihanna by being the new face of MAC cosmetics? Well now's your chance.

The beauty brand is looking to cast six new faces to star in an upcoming campaign, and it's turning to the Internet to find them.

The new campaign is called #MACnificentMe, and MAC is asking competitors to submit their 'mantra' – 140 words explaining what makes you uniquely you – to its website along with a headshot (selfies are encouraged) and 100 words on 'what makes you MACnificent and why.'

If you're wondering, MACnificent is defined as 'being creative, being confident, having fun and most of all, being true to yourself.'

Yes, the mantra, at 140 characters long, is ripe for tweeting, posting on Facebook, Instagram or whatever social media platform most takes your fancy. Although the most popular mantra on Twitter won't bag you the campaign, MAC states that it won't hurt your chances either.

The six winners will be photographed by a 'prestigious photographer' for MAC's autumn 2015 campaign.

The competition closes on December 12, so we suggest you start posing for the perfect selfie now...

By Olivia Marks