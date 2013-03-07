MAC launches brand new make up range, A Tartan Tale!

Get ready for a winter of Tartan inspired shades as MAC launches their gorgeous brand new holiday collection!

Celebrating bagpipes, Johnny Rotten and the Sex Pistols, MAC ups the ante this holiday season with their brand new launch of A Tartan Tale make-up collection.

We couldn’t get enough of their fun-loving Disney Villains, but this winter one of our top make-up heroes go rich and royal for a mix of autumn shades and collision of plaid patterns - perfect for the chilly months ahead.

The range includes lipsticks in The Faerie Glen, dark grey Glamora Castle eyeshadow, Bronze Lord It Up eyeliner and My Highland Honey bright coral powder blush with soft gold pearl for a real Scotch twist.

Not only are the luxe palettes a delicious mix of MAC colours at their best, but the beauty experts have also included the adorable Sir Teddy Bear keychain to the collection, with every penny of purchase going directly towards the MAC Aids fund!

Prices range from £12.50 for lipsticks to £29.50 for eyeshadow kit.

And out at the beginning of November, A Tartan Tale is just in time to hit our Christmas wishlists!

By Asha Joneja