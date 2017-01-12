MAC Collaborations: The Collections To Look Forward To Now

MAC cosmetics collaborations are our favourite excuse to top up our beauty bags – so what have we got to look forward to? We round up the collections to look forward to now…

MAC cosmetics don’t just make the red lipstick of dreams (Russian Red, we’re faithful fans). As well as their massive offering of mainline cosmetics, they have some stellar makeup collaborations that just keep on coming. We’ve rounded up the best collaborations so far, as well as all the latest announcements you need to know.

Fleur de Force x MAC

As if we needed proof that Fleur was the biggest influencer in the beauty sphere right now (she didn't win our Project 13 Ultimate Blogging Sensation award for nothing...), she's only gone and announced she's creating a MAC lipstick as part of a global collab with beauty gurus from the UK and US, to Germany and Brazil, to name just a few.

Fleur wrote on her Instagram, which has 779K followers FYI, 'The secret's out! I'm releasing my own lipstick with @MACcosmeticsUK. Beyond excited to be in Toronto to formulate the colour in the @MACcosmetics lab this week! The shade is my dream lipstick colour and will be out in April in the U.K.' And, just like that, we have another reason to wish it was spring already.

Star Trek

For the first time EVER, beauty and sci-fi are collaborating to make pretty jazzy looking collection. Meet MAC x Star Trek, which is coming out in July to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary. Inspired by the women in the show, it comprises 25 lipsticks, eyeshadows, lip glosses and nail varnish. Glitter fans, you're up...

Viva Glam

Starting out in 1994, MAC’s Viva Glam lipstick is now an icon in the cosmetics industry. All proceeds from the Viva Glam lipstick go towards the MAC AIDS Fund, which supports men, women and children living with HIV all over the world.

Starting out in a deep rouge shade, the Viva Glam collection now features II, a pinky-mauve, III, a oxy brown, IV, a rose colour shot with gold, V a neutral pink with luster finish and VI, a deep terracotta plum shade that comes in a lipstick and lipglass.

Drag icon Ru Paul fronted the very first Viva Glam campaign, but it has since attracted a roll-call of famous faces; Mary J Blige, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Lady Gaga have all been the face of Viva Glam. But girls? We’re gonna let you finish, but Nicki Minaj had the best-selling Viva Glam lipstick of all time in 2012.

Disney

MAC loves a Disney collaboration, and produces collections for inner baddies as well as princesses. The 2014 Cinderella range was a sell out success, featuring soft, peachy lip shades, shimmery taupe eye glosses and pink-toned highlighter.

2010’s Venemous Villains collection featured dark and moody shades of lipglass, nail lacquer and purple-toned blusher, packaged with Cruella De Vil and the Evil Queen on glossy black packaging. If you didn’t get your fill back then, MAC released a Maleficent collection in 2014, complete with apple-red lipstick and sculpting powder to blend your way to chiseled cheekbones.

Celebrity

MAC have some amazing celebrity collaborations, including Mariah Carey (whose collection comes out in February), Ellie Goulding’s shimmering 2015 collection and Lorde’s signature deep blackberry lip shade. Hello Kitty, Liberty of London, Barbie and even Wonder Woman have all taken their turn, too.

High Fashion

If you’re looking to buy into your favourite fashion brands but can’t afford a catwalk look, MAC do amazing designer collaborations. Think edgy shades from Gareth Pugh, sell-out brights from Giambattista Valli, plus more from Prabal Gurung, Zac Posen (coming soon…), Charlotte Olympia (three months to wait!) Proenza Schouler and Alice & Olivia.