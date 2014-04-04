Lupita Nyong'o Lands A Starring Role In Lancôme's New Beauty Campaign

It looks like the 12 Years A Slave actress is making a name for herself in the beauty industry, too

Lupita Nyong'o has gone from drama student, to Oscar-winner to global fashion icon in the space of, well, no time at all. And now, with her appointment as the new face of Lancôme, the 31-year-old looks set to make a name for herself in the beauty world, too.

'What appealed to me about Lancôme is that they’re not dictating what beauty is', Lupita told WWD about her new lead role.

'What they do supports something that already is — and that was appealing to me, too. It’s what drew me to them. Hopefully it’s a symbiotic relationship — that I benefit from being associated with them, and they benefit from being associated with me, as well.'

In an inspiring and moving speech the actress gave before the Oscars, Lupita described how she felt 'unbeautiful' as a young girl, and that when she was a teenager her 'self-hate grew worse' owing, in a large part, to only seeing 'pale skin' on TV.

'For the consumer at large, I think Lancôme has a range of products for every woman, and I think having me will expand people’s understanding of, hopefully, what Lancôme stands for, who Lancôme is for,' the Oscar-winner said.

Lupita's Lancôme campaign will be released in full September.

By Olivia Marks

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.

Watch Lupita Nyong'o announce her Lancôme appointment...