Looking For The Best Acne-Fighting Treatment? Try Kylie Jenner's Favourite Affordable Spot Cream...

Kylie Jenner's Snapchat is always guaranteed to be entertaining from the epic movies that she films with her sister Kendall Jenner to the honestly WTH moments she snaps on the regular.
Since she's started building her beauty empire with her continually sold-out Lip Kits and recent nail polish collaboration with Sinful Colors, we've also started to keep our eyes on the star's snaps for bits of beauty advice.
In a few of her latest snaps, Kylie revealed that like many of us, she's not immune to suffering from occasional breakouts, but she's found a genius, wallet-friendly solution to zap pimples overnight that doesn't involve making a trip to her Hollywood dermatologist.
The star turns to Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, £15, a pastel pink formula that's made with sulfur, salicylic acid, and calamine to soothe and calm irritation.
To dry out her pimples, Kylie uses the lotion as a spot treatment by dipping a Q-tip into the bottle and dabbing it on each blemish before moving on to the rest of her nighttime skin care routine.
The most important part in Kylie's acne treatment method? Do NOT shake the bottle before using!
Read More: How Kendall Jenner's Acne 'Completely Ruined' Her Self Esteem
Not stopping the beauty advice at acne, Kylie also shared that her favourite makeup-removing cleanser is drugstore staple, Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser, £3.29, a deep cleaning formula that removes makeup and oil buildup.
Suddenly, our beauty routines seem to have a lot more in common with Kylie's!
Read More: The Best Spot Treatments To Zap Zits In An Instant
Article courtesy of InStyle.com.
WATCH: How To Fake Perfect Skin...