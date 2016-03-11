Looking For The Best Acne-Fighting Treatment? Try Kylie Jenner's Favourite Affordable Spot Cream...

Not satisfied with sharing just her £15 beauty bargain, Kylie also gives us a lesson in how to use it...

Kylie Jenner's Snapchat is always guaranteed to be entertaining from the epic movies that she films with her sister Kendall Jenner to the honestly WTH moments she snaps on the regular.

Since she's started building her beauty empire with her continually sold-out Lip Kits and recent nail polish collaboration with Sinful Colors, we've also started to keep our eyes on the star's snaps for bits of beauty advice.

In a few of her latest snaps, Kylie revealed that like many of us, she's not immune to suffering from occasional breakouts, but she's found a genius, wallet-friendly solution to zap pimples overnight that doesn't involve making a trip to her Hollywood dermatologist.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCtm7QhswyY/ Go follow @kyliejenner.shoot A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 8, 2016 at 4:45pm PST

The star turns to Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, £15, a pastel pink formula that's made with sulfur, salicylic acid, and calamine to soothe and calm irritation.

To dry out her pimples, Kylie uses the lotion as a spot treatment by dipping a Q-tip into the bottle and dabbing it on each blemish before moving on to the rest of her nighttime skin care routine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCtm8axMwyc/ Go follow @kyliejenner.shoot A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 8, 2016 at 4:45pm PST

The most important part in Kylie's acne treatment method? Do NOT shake the bottle before using!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCtnChrMwyr/ Go follow @kyliejenner.shoot A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 8, 2016 at 4:45pm PST

Not stopping the beauty advice at acne, Kylie also shared that her favourite makeup-removing cleanser is drugstore staple, Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser, £3.29, a deep cleaning formula that removes makeup and oil buildup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCtmvghswyC/ Go follow @kyliejenner.shoot A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 8, 2016 at 4:43pm PST

Suddenly, our beauty routines seem to have a lot more in common with Kylie's!

