'She's A Fierce Bitch'- 3 Ways Power Eyes Ruled The Runway At LFW

From techy silver foil and disco glitter eyelids, to Carine Roitfeld and Kate Moss inspired graphic cat eyes, here's how the statement eye made a fierce (and totally refreshing) comeback for AW16...

Hooray for AW16 aka the time when makeup makes a triumphant return to the catwalks. Move over barely-there skin and virgin hair, we want a look with some oomph and thank god the LFW runways gave it to us. Enter the Power Eye.

1. Graphic Smokey Eyes At Julien MacDonald and Daks

Whether it was Victoriana meets 70s sass at Daks or Carine Roitfeld by way of Kate Moss at Julien MacDonald, there was one clear vision - this girl is the life and soul of the party, she's out on the town, she's rock and roll and she's working a black matte smokey eye.

At Daks makeup pro Maria Comporetti patted MAC's ultra dark aubergine Ode To Love eyesahdow in an almond shape around the eye and right up to the eyebrow before winging it out for a feline finish.

Fast forward to the 90s that served as eye inspo for makeup legend Val Garland at the ever glam Julien Macdonald. Creating a 'tatty cat eye', Garland channelled old school Gucci using matte black shadow and new L'Oreal Super Liner Black 'N' Sculpt to fill in the top and bottom waterline. The finishing touch? A slick of silver or gold pigment pressed into the inner corner of the eye for an added touch of glamour.

2. 70s Silver Foil Eyes At Holly Fulton

At Holly Fulton's 70s meets sci-fi show, the Power Eye got a futuristic transformation courtesy of makeup supremo Sam Bryant. Drawing on the silver in the collection, Bryant roughly applied silver leaf straight onto models' eyelids before lightly brushing some away using a clean mascara wand. The result? A techy 'shattered glass' silver eye.

3. Disco Glitter Eyes At Charlotte Olympia

Turning back the clock for a bit of retro glamour, Val Garland delivered a 40s screen siren turned disco queen look unique to each model. Switching from two tone eyeshadow to full on pink glitter, Garland adorned model's eyelids with more shimmer than you can shake a stick at. Our fave look? Silver glitter eyelids with purple glitter taken up to the brow and crystal coloured streams for the most fabulous tears at fashion week.