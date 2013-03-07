Liz Earle launches hair range

If, like Dannii Minogue, Erin O'Connor, Lily Allen and Emma Thompson, you are devoted to your Liz Earle skincare products, you'll be delighted to discover that now your tresses can benefit from the same botanical yumminess thanks to the new haircare range.

Famed for products like Cleanse and Polish, a staple for any beauty junkie, the skincare guru surveyed over 20,000 customers to find out exactly what they were looking for from a hair care product. The result is a series of four simple, high performance products: a 'suits-everyone' shampoo, which is colour-friendly and contains over 89% naturally-derived ingredients and three specially-formulated conditioners (oily hair, normal hair, dry/damaged hair).

No muss, no fuss - just what we like first thing in the morning!

By Zoe Robertson

