Lip Fillers – All You Need To Know

Kendall Jenner may be super-close to her younger sister Kylie Jenner, but she hasn't shied away when it comes to voicing her opinion of Kylie's lip filler treatment.

In a teaser clip for the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 17-year-old starlet revealed that her model sister dissed her new look, branding her new pout as 'too big'. Ouch. However, Kendall set the record straight by adding: 'I don't know why you guys are freaking out or talking about this. No one needs anything. Everybody looks beautiful'. Hear, hear!

Kylie's eldest sister Kim Kardashian also weighed in on the debate and while she's supportive of her choices, she had some words of caution for the youngest sibling. Speaking to the camera, Kim revealed: 'You know Kylie’s lips are not permanent, they are not going to stay there forever, she does not want to, and if it makes her feel better about herself then why not. I just don’t want her to take it to far as she is a beautiful girl and I don’t think she needs it.' We couldn't agree more...

News flash: no amount of lipliner or sucking on shot glasses is going to give you plumper lips (for more than a few hours anyway). Kylie Jenner confirming the fact this week was even less surprising, but it does bring us on to the subject of injectables. Various studies have shown that non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as botox and fillers have become increasingly common but as various examples of botox/fillers gone wrong demonstrate (mainly due to the largely unregulated nature of these treatments), they’re certainly not something to be taken lightly despite numerous offers of ‘lunchtime’ procedures. For those considering giving Mother Nature a little helping hand we’ve enlisted the help of Dr Vicky Dondos of Medicetics clinic in London to guide you through what you need to know:

Are lip fillers safe?

“As a procedure, lip enhancement is clinically very safe, however I always treat the lips with more caution than anywhere else on the face as it tends to be the site where things can go wrong,” says Dr Dondos. To minimise this risk greatly, she advises opting for a semi-permanent FDA-approved Hyaluronic Acid-based filler such as Juverderm or Restylane as not only is HA a naturally-occurring substance in the body meaning that any adverse reactions to it are extremely rare, it’s also dissolvable which can be reassuring should the patient be unhappy with the outcome.

What about the dreaded ‘trout pout’?

“Examples of certain celebrities sporting what’s become known as a 'trout pout' is mainly due to the type of filler that was used,” says Dr Dondos. “In Leslie Ash’s case for example a permanent filler was used that she then had an allergic reaction to which is extremely unlucky. That very unnatural aesthetic can also be due to practioners not managing their patient’s expectations and injecting regardless of whether their particular lip shape etc is suited to it.” The up-shot? Find a good practitioner.

How to find a reputable practitioner?

“Do your research,” says Dr Dondos (the NHS provides guidelines on it’s website as well as links to registered practioners). “Aside from various medical regulatory bodies, some of the trusted product sites such as Juvederm also provide a list of qualified clinics. My number one piece of advice however is to take your time to speak to the practitioner and never feel pushed into anything. A reputable clinic will encourage a lengthy consultation procedure which will focus on you as an individual rather than showing you generic befores and afters of what can be done. Everyone’s lips are different and it’s the practitioner’s job to manage your expectations.”

The ouch factor?

Injections are never going to be totally painless but they’re also not quite as eye-watering as you might think. Some practitioners use a numbing cream first but as the injections are small, relatively painless and typically take no more than ten minutes, many prefer to skip the anaesthetic especially as some dermal fillers already contain a small amount of local anaesthetic.

How long do they last?

“As the lips are such a mobile area, fillers tend to last slightly less than in other areas of the face – typically 6 months,” says Dondos who warns that repeated treatments can result in your lips never quite returning to their initial size. “It’s something that’s not often highlighted by practitioners but after two or three procedures there is inevitably a tissue stimulation response which means that your lips may never truly return to ‘zero’.” For this reason Dr Dondos always recommends that you keep your ‘before’ pictures to ensure your practitioner uses less product for subsequent ‘top-ups’.

Downtime?

“How your lips will react to being injected varies, but there is typically some swelling and discomfort that lasts a day or so,” says Dr Dondos. “Immediately after treatment the area may feel numb due to the anaesthetic and is likely to appear slightly red and feel tender so I generally recommend that first-timers make sure they don’t plan a special event in the few days after a treatment but it’s totally safe to use make-up to disguise any possible bruising.” (Dondos stresses that although bruising can’t be predicted, newer techniques such as injecting the lips from outside of the red lip area can significantly reduce the risk of any occurring.)

How big is too big?

"I often get patients coming in clutching pictures of celebrities’ lips that they love but a good practitioner will be able to advise you on what will best suit your face and lip shape,” says Dr Dondos. “There's such a thing as a scale of lip fullness from one to five and I personally would never go above one or two points bigger than your natural lips. Your practitioner will take into account your profile and the natural projection of your lips as well as how they look front-on. Respecting your natural lip-shape and the ratio of your top and bottom lips is also an important part of the assessment and in my opinion shouldn’t be tampered with too much as that’s when it starts to look fake. You have to be so careful with lips and although lip augmentation can take years off an older woman, there are certain lips that shouldn’t ever be treated due to their natural physiognomy as anything you do to them will look too ‘done’.”

How much do they cost?

Prices vary depending on the clinic (at Medicetics – http://www.medicetics.com - they have a flat fee of £450) but generally start from £300 depending on the amount needed etc.