Lara Stone's £5 Beauty Trick

Cheap is generally not a word synonymous with those genetically blessed catwalk queens whose complexions we all fawn over. Sure, we might expect them to extol the virtues of some crazy-sounding LA beauty import (sheeps placenta anyone?), but when it comes to their skincare regimes one would naturally assume that more is more. Right? Well not so, according to our favourite Dutch hotstepper Ms Lara Stone, who divulged to us that her secret to hopping off the plane looking like a, well, supermodel, is all down to a vaguely unglamorous bathroom cabinet hero – Sudocrem.

“A make-up artist told me about Sudocrem years ago as it’s great for when your skin's sensitive. I don’t put it on every day – probably only once every couple of weeks at night when I’m home alone - but by the next morning your skin just looks so much better. It fixes everything especially during show season.”

Home alone we can do but Lara then went on to describe how she also takes it with her on flights too; “I’ll put it on as soon as I board so that by the time we land my skin looks better than when we took off, although admittedly it can be slightly embarrassing as it’s pretty thick and white.”

Of course that’s not the only product in her skincare arsenal and Lara also confessed that when she's not slathering on the white stuff, she alternates between SKII, Sisley and Crème De La Mer products; “Since becoming a model my skincare regime has definitely changed, especially as I’m given loads of products to try now which does make me a bit more experimental but on the whole I tend to alternate between those four. Also as I'm a bit more aware of aging than I was, anti-aging ingredients are definitely something that I look out for in a product.”

Supermodel skin for under a fiver? We’re sold!