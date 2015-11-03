Here's Kylie Jenner’s EXACT Beauty Look For Under £15

We can't deny it, Kylie Jenner's makeup is looking #FLAWLESS these days. Here's how you can bag her beauty essentials for under £15

Kylie Jenner’s flawless makeup looks (and especially those lips), have taken the beauty world by storm over the past year, and with Kim’s make-up artist on hand for impromptu Instagram photoshoots, we’re not surprised. You might expect Kylie’s makeup bag to be filled with high-end products (read Kim’s Charlotte Tilbury inspired makeup tips here) at luxe prices, right? But surprisingly, five of her beauty essentials come in under £15. Now that's a beauty trend we can buy into.

Dishing the dirt on her travel makeup bag, Kylie revealed some super simple products that you can stock up on without breaking the bank. Most of the products are by American brands, but don’t worry – we’ve hunted down exactly where you can pick them up right here in the UK.

1. Nature’s Bounty E-Oil

Get it at amazon.co.uk, or try Holland and Barrett's Natural Vitamin E Oil

This vitamin E oil can be used as a food supplement as well as a moisturiser, but Kylie tops up her face cream with this wonder product to “moisturise, rejuvenate and prevent stretch marks”.

2 & 3. Lip Luxe Whipped Lip Scrub and Honey Kiss Lip Balm

Ship worldwide at the Mizzi Cosmetics US site, or pick up Lush's Popcorn Lip Scrub

Absolute essentials for keeping up that plump pout, Kylie keeps this lip scrub and balm on hand to keep her lips soft and moisturised. Luckily Lip Luxe ship worldwide, as Jenner fans from Paris, China, Brazil and around Africa have been racing to get their order in.

4. Victoria's Secret Fantasies Coconut Passion Fragrance Mist

Get the fragrance on amazon.co.uk, or test out L'Occitane's Roses et Reines Body Mist

Plane perfume might be a bit overwhelming for those of us not travelling by private jet, which makes Kylie’s pick perfect for subtle scent. “I like it because it’s not that strong”, she said on her app, “if you’re not in the mood for perfume, you just spray this everywhere and in your hair, and it just makes you smell nice”.

5. Purell

A classic, available on amazon.co.uk, or use Carex's Aloe Vera Hand Gel

Hand sanitiser is always a travel essential, and you can pick it up super cheaply. Kylie uses hers on planes because “they say the bathroom water is not sanitary, so I never wash my hands in the bathroom".