It's not very often that we get to see a Kardashian-Jenner without her slap on but the youngest sister Kylie Jenner treated us to just that — a make-up free selfie.

Taking to her Instagram account to post the pic, the 17-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked fresh-faced and beautiful without a scrimp of eyeshadow or lip liner. Proof that no matter how much she likes her make-up, she's still a natural beauty. More of this please, Kylie.