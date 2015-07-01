11 Times Kim Sears' Hair Was Shinier Than The Sun (And How To Get It)

What's she putting on it? Angel tears?

The body, the bounce, the shine... Kim Sears' hair is silkier than a bag of puppies.

1) Shinier than the bling on her finger

2) Swishier than a hair ad

3) And soft. Look how damn soft it is

4) And also bouncy

5) Literally not a straight shiny hair out of place

6) Or indeed a wavy one

7) Even a hat can't hold it back

8) Or a hat AND a plait

9) So yep

10) Pretty much our perfect hair

11) Great jumper too

Outstanding genetics aside, here's how you can emulate a Kim Sears hair do

If you want to literally go where Kim goes, her chosen hair salon is Dwight Isaacs in Surrey (01372 842414). If you live nowhere near Surrey then here's our five steps to getting Kim Sears' beautiful blow dry at home...

1. Wash: Use a body building shampoo and conditioner to give your hair the best possible start. Kiehl’s Rice & Wheat Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner plumps up hair with natural sugars and proteins.

2. Prep: Spray Kerastase’s Volumactive Volume Expansion Spray at the roots, and massage in with fingertips.

3. Dry: Tip your head upside down and blast hair with your hairdryer until it’s 70% dry. Then, starting at your neck, blow dry three-inch sections of hair using a round blow-dry brush. We recommend GHD’s Ceramic Vented Radial Brush.

4. Pin: After you’ve blow dried each section, roll it up on itself, fix in place with a Kirby grip and leave to fully cool (this will take a minimum of 10 minutes) to set a loose curl.

5. Brush: Take out your pins to release your hair, and brush through with a bristle brush to get Kim-esque soft, bouncy waves. Finish with a spritz of shine spray – Aveda’s Brilliant Spray On Shine will smooth any flyaways and leave a gorgeously glossy sheen.

