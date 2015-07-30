Proof Kim Kardashian Is The Ultimate Hair Chameleon

Never one to shy away from a daring ‘do, Kim Kardashian is the person hairdressers DREAM of styling. And her latest ad is no exception…

Kim Kardashian turned heads and commanded headlines when she sneakily turned up at Paris Fashion Week back in March with freshly chopped, peroxide blonde hair, ditching her trademark glossy, brunette locks for her boldest hair look to date.

The transformation to end all transformations, it certainly took some getting used to, but then, just as we were beginning to be able to look at her without the assistance of sunglasses, the now-pregnant Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet inevitably returned to her dark locks, and that was the end of that.

However, Kim’s hair bravery hasn’t waned, and for her latest campaign, she’s adopted not one, not two, not even three but FOUR out-there hairstyles. Well, out there for her anyhow.

Naturally the campaign is an advert for Hype energy drinks (seriously, WTF?) and sees Kim channel some pretty iconic hair looks throughout history.

First up, she’s dressed in top-to-toe back, riding a bike whilst sporting a blunt-cut fringe and a high ponytail — totally reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. However, after falling off of her bike and seemingly knocking herself out, Kim reappears in a dreamlike scene as Marie Antoinette, powdered wig, porcelain face and all. As you do.

Then, after sipping on the pink elixir, the 34-year-old’s get-up turns futuristic. Gone is the blonde wig and, in its place, she can be seen sporting edgy cornrows and a sporty jumpsuit — with sexy sheer panelling, obvs, before her hair it miraculously evolves into a chic, choppy bob. We don’t know about you, but we reckon Kimmy looks pretty great with her cornrow ‘do…

Sure, the ad may be totally random but there’s no denying that Kim Kardashian knows how to pull off a tricky ‘do. We, for one, can’t wait to see what she’ll do next in the hairdressers chair.