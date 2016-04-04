Kim K Copied Kanye (And Amber Rose) And Shaved Her Head

Could this be her edgiest look ever??

Taking his n' hers to a whole new level, Kim Kardashian has gone for her edgiest hair look ever. Why? To match hubby Kanye West, obvs.

Yup, the queen of naked selfies, the inventor of contouring (according to Instagram anyway) and all round hair chameleon has shaved her head.

Having recently rocked a bleach blonde bob and sporty boxer braids, it was only a matter of time before Kim took her new alternative look to the next level.

With Kardashian fans in a frenzy, sources have revealed that as a long time fan of Britney and Justin's matching denim ensembles, Kim wanted to go a step further and shave her head in support of Kanye's recent album launch. #relationshipgoals.

Reportedly inspired by Sinead O Connor, Phil Mitchell and her own shaven headed husband Kanye, Kim's new look is the latest to jump on the buzz cut bandwagon. Following in the footsteps of fellow celebs Ruby Rose, twin supermodel Ruth Bell and her arch nemesis Amber Rose, the reality TV star swapped her glam look for something a little more high fashion.

Sources close to the star, however, have revealed that there's more than just a fashion statement to Kim's dramatic new look. With Kim feeling the pressure from sister Kylie's ever-changing 'dos, this is the perfect way to steal back her social media spotlight.

And Kim's plans for matching 'dos doesn't stop there. With the possibility of spreading the shaved head love to daughter North and son Saint, Kim's keen to have the whole family rocking a buzzcut before husband Kanye's next show at fashion week. Aaaaaw.

WIll the rest of the Kardashian Klan follow suit and is bald the new bronde? Watch this space.

*April Fool!*