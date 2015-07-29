Would You Dare Selfie Without A Filter?

No make-up selfie fans look out! There’s a new hashtag in town and it’s one for the brave.

No Make-up selfies may have started as a charity initiative but of late they seemed to have spiraled into something slightly less noble. Nowadays the instagram tag of #NoMakeup is often the sign of a celebrity vanity project or in some cases a try-hard publicity stunt. Giselle, Kylie Jenner and Gwyneth are all at it- posting make-up free pictures just before bed, after the shower or even post a facial.

But the barefaced competition was stepped up a notch last week when Kim Kardashian (of course, who else?!) posted images from her recent photoshoot for Vogue Spain with the hashtag #KimNoFilter. That’s right, there is now something more radical in celeb land than going foundation free on social media and that is posting without a social filter. The ultimate exposure. For those who have previously cheated a no makeup selfie with a sneaky flattering filter, beware! There is really nothing to hide behind now!

Confusion followed when Kim’s make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic instagrammed the same shoot with the comment “#MakeupByMario #NoMakeupByMario” attached beneath. Does this mean that Kim was actually wearing make-up? Or does it mean that Mario was doing a Tom Pecheux at Balmain ie. Simply prepping Kim’s skin to look its best make-up and filter free? Who knows, the pair are remaining tightlipped.

So without the safety net of a filter what can you do to get selfie ready?

1. Work with good lighting: Natural light is the most flattering so try to take your selfie near to a window or outside. Keep your light source in front of you and slightly above you for the most flattering shot and to keep the shot free of harsh shadows.

2. Make a real life filter: If the light is too harsh you can always try using a thin curtain or some greaseproof baking paper to diffuse it gently – just like an online filter it will slightly soften the lines of your face.

3. Get a facial: Make sure it’s one with a good massage involved to pump up the blood circulation and clarity of your skin. The FaceGym at Selfridges London uses massage techniques to work your face into sculpted perfection without the downtime of lasers or redness so you can snap away immediately.

4. Depuff your undereyes: Undereye patch selfies are an instagram trend on their own (see PDiddy’s insta feed) but we recommend taking them off before you snap. The best are the Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, (£46; feelunique.com)

5. Turn the Flash off: Avoid red eyes and shiny foreheads by turning the flash off on your phone off.

