Kendall Jenner's Dermatologist Will Help You Solve Your Bacne

Bacne — short for back acne, when we're not giving it a cute nickname — is one of those obnoxious skincare issues that even the most diligent of us have to endure.

Still, no one really ever talks about it, because honestly, it's kind of embarrassing.

Kendall Jenner has always been pretty candid about her struggle with constant breakouts in the past, and in the latest video posted to her website and app, the star enlists the help of her dermatologist Christie Kidd to tackle the subject of bacne. As it turns out, your hair products could be to blame.

'When we wash our hair, we condition it, and when our conditioner is sitting, that's when we wash our body, and the last thing we do is rinse out our conditioner,' Kidd says.

'You need to wash and condition your hair first, rinse all of your conditioner out, and clip your hair up. Then, you wash your body.'

Rather than using an aggressive scrub or loofah, which can be too hard on your skin, the pro recommends applying your body wash directly to your chest and back area with your hands. Let it sit while you wash everything else, then rinse off the cleanser before hopping out of the shower.

Considering Jenner's flawless back complexion, you could say our lather-rinse-repeat routine has forever changed.

