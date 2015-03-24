Kendall Jenner Is The Poster Girl For All-Things '60s In Estée Lauder's New Campaign

Kendall Jenner is a retro fashion dream in Estée Lauder's new Courrèges collection video, which has left us hankering for silver shadow and pink PVC...

Kendall Jenner may have countless high-profile campaigns under her belt but her latest offering has to be one of her coolest yet.

Having been signed as the face of iconic beauty brand Estée Lauder back in November of last year, we've been patiently waiting for the next instalment of their partnership to be unveiled for spring/summer 2015. Now, that wait is over as its new campaign video (below) has just landed in our inboxes — and it just so happens to be one of the French beauty Mecca's freshest to date.

19-year-old Kendall can be seen sporting an array of fabulously '60s gear as she gets to grips with products from Estée Lauder's new range — its Courrèges collection, which was inspired by the French fashion house's 1960s futuristic designs.

Rocking everything from a neon visor and hot pink patent jacket to leg-flashing mini skirts and oversized goggle-style sunglasses, Kendall embodies everything that was good about the Sixties in just a few seconds.

The make-up has a distinctly throwback feel too, with Kendall's eyes emblazoned in silver shadow and her lips plumped in bubblegum pink. What a knock-out!

The Courrèges collection will be made up of twelve limited edition pieces which we reckon are going to be a complete sell-out, thanks to Kendall Jenner's undisputed reign on social media.

Sharing a shot from the shoot on her Instagram last night, the pic has already accumulated a staggering 614K likes and an endless stream of comments, and you can bet that a pretty big portion of her fans will be queueing at their nearest beauty counters to snap up some of the Kendall-approved range.

Describing its new range as 'modern, futuristic, cool and #poptimistic', Estée Lauder couldn't have chosen a better girl to reveal the collection to the world with. That model booker definitely deserves a bonus for this one.

Available in-store and online now, you better move quick to be in with a chance of getting the same make-up kit as Kendall. Check out the model of the moment doing her thing for Estée Lauder in the video below...