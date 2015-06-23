Kendall Jenner Has Created Her Own Lipstick, And You're Going To Love It...

Kendall Jenner has turned her hand to make-up design and the outcome is pretty gorgeous. Say hello to this summer's hottest lipstick shade...

Kendall Jenner is a woman of many, many, MANY talents. Of course she's a top model, the star of hit reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, an app designer and, most recently, she dipped her toe into the world of fashion design after she and her sister Kylie Jenner launched their very own clothing collection, which is stocked in Topshop stores around the globe.

However, not content with her already multi-million pound empire, she's now made her first forray into the beauty industry, and it all started with a glossy campaign.

We probably don't need to remind you that Kendall became the face of Estée Lauder at the end of last year and has went on to launch the beauty giant's new fragrance to boot. But it's just been revealed that the 19-year-old starlet signed on for way more than just a photo shoot.

Taking to her Instagram account yesterday, Kendall snapped a photo of herself with a bright red pout whilst holding two lipsticks to her face. Captioning the shot, 'my exclusive @esteelauder lipstick shade #Restless is out today! esteelauder.com/kendall = where it’s at #KJ4EL', she young star unveiled her new lipstick to the world. And, with almost a 1mil likes on the pic, you can pretty well guarantee it's going to be a sell-out.

The limited edition matte colour, which the beauty house describes as 'part poppy, part orange crush' is only available online and, as Kendall plugged, it's already on sale.

Estée Lauder also took to Twitter to showcase its new collab and said that Kendall herself handpicked the colour for her lipstick, tweeting: 'When Kendall Jenner comes up with her own lipstick shade, you know you need it'. And we really, really do.

While stock in the US is wearing thin the UK site still has the lippy in stock, though we doubt it'll stay that way for long. Having access to the world's top designer clothes and accessories, her die-hard fans can afford very little of the pieces Kendall sports on a daily basis. But, for £25, they can now get their hands (and lips) on a Kendall-approved pout. If that's not a USP we don't know what is.

It should come as no surprise that the shade of choice just so happens to be one of the hues that tends to suit all skin-tones. The red pigment will stand out on fair haired and skinned girls while the orange undertones will really pop when worn by a lady with dark skin or tresses. In short, be prepared to see Estée Lauder's 'Restless' on lots of lips this summer...

Oh Kendall — will you ever stop giving?