Katy Perry's top beauty secret!

Katy Perry currently adorns the pages of nearly every magazine, whether its news of her impending nuptials to lovable rogue Russell Brand, her penchant for thigh skimming outfits or her gorgeous skin, we can’t get enough of her. We have never quite managed to track down what products she uses to keep her skin so amazing until now!

Katy, as well as other celebs such as Jessica Alba, Lauren Conrad, Marcia Cross, Miley Cyrus and even Simon Cowell are all fans of products by celebrity facialist Kate Somerville.

Long synonymous with famously perfect faces, Kate Somerville has now extended her line with the launch of “CytoCell” Dermal Energizing treatment.

With ingredients to treat all signs of ageing nasties such as wrinkles and uneven skin tone, Cytocell kick starts your skin’s metabolism and sends little reminders to your cells to start working more effectively, resulting in the development of new, healthy skin tissue.

Exclusive to Space NK, other favourite products in the range include “Exfolikate” two intensive exfoliating products that will leave you red carpet polished from head to toe. Launching this month, you can get the new “Celebrate Exfolikate” holiday kit which includes both Exfolikate for face and Exfolikate for body, supersized into 5oz luxury tubes.

Instyle predicts this will be a sell out product, get yours now while you can!

Celebrate Exfolikate £150, available October, Cytocell Dermal Energising Treatment, available now £140 in store, by mail order (0208 740 2085) and online at spacenk.com

By Zoe Robertson