Kat Von D's Too Faced Collab And Her 7 Other Makeup Products We're Too Obsessed With

It’s official, Kat Von D's epic Too Faced collab collection has finally landed and we’re more than a little excited. If you're as obsessed as we are (who isn't?) check out our pick of the 7 other major Kat Von D products you’ve got to get your hands on…

Not even joking, Kat Von D makeup has been on our beauty wishlist since 2008, literally. Her awesome tattoo artist meets rock and roll badass makeup collection might have existed since Adele released her tearjerker (and X Factor fave) Make You Feel My Love (yup, that long ago) but it’s never been available in the UK.

Until now. Hitting Debenhams everywhere with some serious attitude, Kat Von D’s epic makeup collection is finally within our grasp. The best bit? It’s completely cruelty free so you can be badass and animal friendly, hooray!

And to top it off, the unicorn of makeup collabs just happened. Yup, the epic brand behind Instagram's seriously hyped Sweet Peach eye palette, Too Faced, has banded together with Kat Von D to create the heart-shaped makeup palette of our dreams.

Inspired by Kat Von D and founder of Too Faced Jerrod Blandino's friendship IRL, the Better Together Ultimate Eye Collection is all about love (well it is heart shaped). Aaaaaw.

Half totally adorable, brand new Too Faced eyesahdows with names like Friendspiration and Power Couple (we die), and half never before seen Kat Von D eyeshadow shades, it's the ultimate naughty but nice makeup palette.

Or as Kat puts it, 'This collaboration represents something much bigger than lipstick and eyeshadow. This is a love letter that we created together - dedicated to all of you - in hope that it inspires love, kindness and compassion.' Seriously, it's too much.

Hitting shops online on the 13th Feb, its the perfect Valentines gift to us.

1. The Alchemist Palette

Taking no less than seven, yes SEVEN, years to formulate and design, the highlighter/eyeshadow palette is finally hitting stores (and our makeup bags) in Spring. The LA Ink star hasn't revealed much but what we do know is the palette is cruelty free (like the rest of her range) and the snazzy holographic packaging is even made from biodegradable plastic. Holla to all our environmentally friendly babes out there.

2. Studded Kiss Lipstick, £16

First up, have you seen the packaging? SO cool. Taking the name literally, the studded packaging (inspired by Kat’s signature studded cuff of course) might just be the best thing to land on our dressing table for a long time. With a whopping 39 shades including a black glitter and a metallic green, there’s every badass lip colour you could ever want. And they’re vegan. Best lipsticks ever.

3. Lock-It Liquid Foundation, £27

Wave goodbye to shiny skin and spots, this super pigmented foundation covers all sins without making you break out. And because we like to party all night, the long wear finish means our skin is perfect 24 hours later. And guess what? It’s also vegan! We’re sensing a trend…

4. Tattoo Liner, £16

If you haven’t checked out Kat Von D’s awesome face tattoos then what have you been doing?? Working a sprinkling of black stars on her forehead, Kat uses her Tattoo Liner to top up the colour and draw on a few extras in when she fancies it. Ok, we might not be faking tattoos with ours but the pen style nib and super black shade means we totes could if we wanted to.

5. Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette, £36

Containing every matte eyeshadow you could ever want (and then some), this epic eye palette is the easiest way to get that sculpted Insta-eye look. And if you’re feeling lazy, why not try the eye contour shades on the rest of your face. Use those multi-tasking talents of yours ladies!

6. Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, £16

Named so because it will. Not. Budge. A uber long lasting matte finish packed full of Vitamin E and Sunflower Seed Wax so your lips don’t dry out and it’s clear we’ve found our fave new liquid lipstick. Oh, and there’s 26 shades. We’ll take a red, a nude, a bright pink… actually we’ll take them all.

7. Shade + Light Face Contour Palette, £36

There’s contour palettes and there’s contour palettes, and this is THE contour palette. With 6 matte shades to create shadow and light for any skin tone, it’s one palette suits all. Blend the finely milled powders into your skin for the most natural contour ever. Think Kat Von D, not Kim K.



