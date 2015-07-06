Jourdan Dunn Rocks Granny Grey For Wireless Festival

Good news if you woke up to find yet another grey hair this morning… According to the fash pack, grey hair is no longer ageing – it’s trending. That’s right, #GrannyHair is very much a thing.

Last week on Instagram, Brit model Jourdan Dunn flashed her newly blue-grey tips to the world with the caption “Wireless Ready” before hitting the festival in LA, and spiking an enormous bout of “hair-envy” worldwide. Dunn’s new shadier look comes shortly after her BFF and fellow model Cara Delevigne also revealed steely grey locks earlier this month.

It all started on the catwalk several seasons ago where hair colourist Josh Wood greyed out models hair for the Louis Vuitton SS12 show. Since then muted tresses have been growing in popularity and in May Amazon reported an 80% rise in sales of grey hair dye. It may sound like a recipe for disaster but Wood himself assures us that “cool pastels are the new 'blue rinse' and he has even developed a new line of semi-permanent colour with Wella in soft, cool tones like Muted Mauve, Jaded Mint and Smokey Amethyst. “These cool grey tones are very flattering on most skintones” he adds, “and they can be surprisingly youth, enhancing around the hairline.”

The potted history of “going grey” begins with the Georgians, who in the 1700s made it fashionable to wear grey wigs and often powdered them in different pastel shades (the phrase “powder-blue” actually comes from footmen’s wigs at that time). To this day grey manes (natural and faux) deck out some of fashion’s most stylist people like journalist Sarah Harris and model Kristen Mcmenamy. Redken hair ambassador, the model Soo-Joo Park has recently opted for a chalky blue-grey and actress January Jones now has a pink rinse over the top of her ash blonde lob.

To get the right shade of pale you will need to bleach your hair beforehand says Sapphire Lewis of Bleach London and then toned to silver. “Silver grey hair is best achieved in the salon but if you’re hair has a light enough base then you can use our Total Bleach Kit (£7; Boots.com) and White Toner (£7; Boots.com) at home.” For Jourdan’s tone you would need to ask for a blue-based toner rather than a lilac.

A small make-up caveat with this trend – taking the warmth out of your hair may well mess with your complexion and you may need to tweak your make-up accordingly. “I would suggest never leaving the house without a bright blush,” says make-up artist Arabella Preston. “A pink or peach cheek is what will make all the difference between festival chic and looking like the half-dead!”