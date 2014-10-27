Join the party at our exclusive Lancôme reader event

We've teamed up with Lancôme to bring you our definitive party edit kit from its all-star case of products, to take you from day to night - and back again. From the hugely versatile Hypnôse palette (all your eye looks in one covetable compact) to the ultimate seduction tool in the form of Lip Lover, it's all here in this must-have gift set. All you have to do is decide on which party look to go for.

The InStyle Party Perfect Picks gift box launches on Friday 7 November at Boots, for only £40/€50.

To celebrate, we're throwing an exclusive reader event, join us for expert beauty tips from InStyle's beauty director Cassie Steer, a makeover courtesy of Lancôme's Elite team of make-up artists and a fabulous goody bag. Artist Michalis Christodoulou will also be present to pen a portrait of you at the event.

WHEN Thursday 6 November 2014

WHERE Boots in Westfield, Shepherds Bush, London

To book your place simply call 07405845100

Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Once places run out, the lines will close. 40 places available. Lines open from 10am Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 10pm Saturdays, and 12 noon to 5pm Sundays.

Illustrations by Michalis Christodoulou at The Magnet Agency

Illustrations by Michalis Christodoulou at The Magnet Agency