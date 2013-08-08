Join InStyle and Birchbox for cocktails…

InStyle readers can enjoy an exclusive package from Birchbox, and sip on summer cocktails too…

This month in conjunction with InStyle’s September issue, on sale now, Birchbox have created an exclusive box featuring products edited by the InStyle beauty team.

The exclusive Birchbox box includes some of the beauty team's favourites, such as cult New York brand Laqa & Co’s Lip Pencil and the luxurious Molton Brown Body Wash.

And if that wasn't enough, Birchbox are also hosting a special Summer Nights cocktail party and as an InStyle reader, you are invited to come along on 21st August and enjoy bespoke nail art manicures in a secret London location. Click here to RSVP!

All current Birchbox subscribers and new customers who subscribe by 31st August will receive the August ‘InStyle Edit’ Birchbox. Join today for £10 by visiting birchbox.co.uk/instyle and enjoy free shipping on your first Birchbox. Simply quote SUMMERBONUS at the shopping cart page before 31st August 2013.