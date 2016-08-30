Jared Leto's Gucci Pics And 9 Other Super Hot Perfume Campaigns

Jared Leto is officially the latest face of Gucci Guilty, so what better excuse to have a trawl through the InStyle hunk archives (yes, that's a thing) for the ten hottest perfume campaigns?

When fashion’s fave kooky futurologist Alessandro Michele cherry picks you for his latest Gucci perfume campaign (soz Mr Styles), you know you’re more than just every 2005 teenager’s emo idol. You’re Jared Leto aka the game-changing guyliner wearing, boundary breaking transgender method actor, and the source of more hair and makeup inspo than KJ’s Insta account.

And what better way to celebrate another Hollywood hunk joining the perfume world than checking out the all time hottest ads?

From David Gandy's epic seaside scene for Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue to Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington's recent fashion foray as the face of Jimmy Choo's MAN, we can't get enough of staring at moody men selling us something sweet.

Take a look at our pick of the ten best fragrant fancies. Happy Friday!

1. Robert Pattinson for Dior Homme

Totally aloof, cool kid actors engaged to FKA Twigs may not be your immediate choice for a Dior perfume ad but when it's gritty Brit Robert Pattinson and it's shot in artsy black and white, it's a whole other story. And going by their most recent choice of Johnny Depp, clearly Dior like to think of themselves as the badasses of the perfume world. Either way, we think R Patz looks pretty hot. What can we say? We dig a moody dude in a suit.

2. David Gandy for Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

What can we say? David Gandy glistening in the sun in nought but a pair of speedos is almost NSFW. This might be the only time we approve of tighty whities on the beach. Good work Gandy. Oh, and did we mention there's two brand new limited edish Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue fragrances with him in as well? Trust us, you'll want to google them.

READ ALSO: David Gandy's 5 Rules For Looking Hot In The Heat

3. Gaspard Ulliel for Bleu de Chanel

Talk about digging French men. When Gaspard Ulliel first hit our screens in Chanel's ultra-catchy ad, we couldn't get his suffering actor 'act' out of our heads. We're not going to be the person we're expected to be either!

4. Colin Farrell for Dolce & Gabbana Intenso

Staying true to Dolce & Gabbana's love of a man casually strewn across some rocks, Colin Farrell's smouldering ad for their Intenso scent went down a treat with us.

5. Kit Harington for Jimmy Choo MAN

A newcomer to the epic arena of beauty campaigns, Game Of Thrones' Jon Snow aka Kit Harington bagged himself a sweet deal as the face of Jimmy Choo's aptly named MAN scent. We'd let him shoulder our legs any day...

6. James Franco for Gucci by Gucci Sport

Somewhere between James Dean and New York's arthouse scene, James Franco's black and white ads for Gucci reminded us of the majorly handsome pre-Springbreakers Franco we know and love. Goofy smile and gangsta grills not required.

READ ALSO: What Does Pleasure Smell Like? Why A Scent Can Turn You On

7. Brad Pitt for Chanel No. 5

Could this be the first perfume ad ever to break the internet? When Brad Pitt's ever so slightly annoying but completely cool film for Chanel No.5 hit our screens, we fell a little bit more in love with the bearded beauty. If that's possible.

8. Chris Evans for Gucci Guilty

Get us a bucket of cold water, that's one hot potato. Phew! Captain America actor Chris Evans definitely deserves his place on our list. Now that's a hug we want to be part of.

https://instagram.com/p/2Sq6DTl8H2/ #gucciguilty #gucciguiltypourhomme #chrisevans A post shared by Макс Відаль|Maximiliano Vidal (@the_overtonesla) on May 5, 2015 at 12:23am PDT

9. Liam Hemsworth for Diesel Only The Brave

We're not sure why so many perfume ads are black and white, maybe it's more romantic? Edgier? We don't know, but what we do know is Liam Hemsworth looks awesome. Almost convincing us we could bump into him on the stairs in real life, we're buying what he's selling.

10. Josh Hartnett for Emporio Armani Diamonds

The eyes, the wry grin, the dishevelledness of it all! We'd grab a piece of Josh Hartnett any day. And we're assuming he smells pretty great as well.