Jessie J works the nude nail trend at the BRIT Awards 2013

Get all the details on Jessie J’s nails as spotted at the BRIT Awards 2013…

Jessie J proved her beauty prowess at the BRIT Awards 2013, teaming her plunging Versace gown with on-trend nude nails.

Revlon UK Ambassador, Jenny Longworth gave the UK popstar a super-chic nude nail to complement her show-stopping frock and used Revlon’s Nail Enamel in Gray Suede on Jessie J's nails!

Looks like Jessie has been doing her beauty homework as models on the Spring Summer 2013 catwalks at Topshop Unique, Preen and Felder Felder have all been sporting nude nails. Snap-up Revlon's beauty must-have NOW!

Watch our nail how-to video for more inspirtaion...