Jessica Alba’s skincare secret revealed!

Find out the celebrity skincare tip our Beauty Director Alice Manning let slip when you quizzed her on Twitter…

From the best BB creams to Jessica Alba’s beauty secrets, our Beauty Director Alice Manning revealed all when you got the chance to quiz her on Twitter.

Beauty Director Alice Manning took control of the @instyle_uk Twitter account and answered your hair and beauty questions.

Alice revealed her favourite products, ranging from Bumble and Bumble’s Surf Spray to Garnier’s BB cream. She also listed Jennifer Lopez, Miranda Kerr and Jessica Chastain as her celebrity beauty inspiration.

The highlight of the chat, however, was when she let slip the beauty product recommended to her by the gorgeous Jessica Alba.

She said: “Jessica Alba introduced me to the Weleda's baby range which is a sensitive skin saviour.”

Alice’s Q&A was part of #AskInStyle, your weekly chance to quiz a member of the InStyle team.

By Kate Lloyd

