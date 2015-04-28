It's Your Last Chance To Get Your FREE Eyeko Gift

Pick up our May issue today and you’ll get your hands on one of these four gorgeous gifts, together worth £41

Our May issue is on sale now and we know you’re going to love your exclusive FREE Eyeko gifts, together worth £41. There are four gorgeous products to collect and if you haven’t picked up our latest issue yet, here’s what you’re missing:

First up, there’s the Skinny Liquid Liner. All we need to say about this is that Alexa Chung’s a fan. That’s us sold.

Then there’s the FAT Eye Stick, a limited edition supersized liner. Whether you're looking to use it as a thick liner or smudge it out, this creamy product will give any novice the power to create the perfect smokey eye.

Up next are the lash curlers. This fabuous tool has been designed for ultimate precision and optimum curl, so you can say goodbye to tired looking peepers and hello to a beautiful wide eyed look.

Last but by no means least we have the Mascara Off wipes. These handy cotton wipes remove all traces of eye-makeup so even though you might wake-up with last night’s outfit on, your eyes will be fresh and clean.

So what are you waiting for? Pick up the latest issue of InStyle now and prepare yourself for fabulous peepers…

Plus, don’t forget to check out the video below where beauty director Cassie Steer shows you how to rock each of these products.

Eyeko is the go-to brand for eyes, find out more at eyeko.com and follow @eyeko on Twitter and Instagram.