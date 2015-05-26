It's Your Last Chance To Get The Free Clinique Gift With Our June Issue

Pick up a copy of our June issue today and you’ll get your hands on this multitasking skincare wonder from Clinique.

We’ve found the perfect product for tackling fine lines, age spots and wrinkles – even when the temperatures are hotting up. Want to know what this amazing product is and where you can find it? Of course you do…

It’s the Clinique Smart Custom Serum. This award-winning product is a lightweight, multitasking serum that can be used whatever the weather – during the summer, as it won’t weigh down on your skin. And guess what? We’re giving it away for FREE with our June issue this month. Worth £11 this must-have product is the answer to all your skincare concerns.

You can say goodbye to uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles and hello to firmer more radiant skin and as a bonus it works on all skins types whatever your age or ethnicity. Five years of research has gone into this serum and it’s proving to be very popular in the InStyle office.

So how should you use this amazing product? It’s simple enough to add to your current morning and night skincare routine. Just pop two pumps of this into the palm of your hand and apply to your whole face in an upward motion. Be sure to apply any remaining serum to your neck! We've also discovered a handy little tip to maximise its benefits - follow your morning application with a little sunscreen.

So what are you waiting for? Pick up a copy of our June issue today and you’ll get your hands on this multitasking wonder.