It's Ariel, Belle And Cinderella As You've NEVER Seen Them Before...

26 Oct 2015

Is it too late to change our Halloween costume?

One upon a time, in a land far, far away, there lived five princesses who came to a rather ghastly and horrific end. Well, they did thanks to makeup artist Shonagh Scott anyway.

Providing possibly the best Halloween inspiration to date, Shonagh has recreated five Disney princesses as we’ve never seen then before; giving each of our favourite characters a gory makeover, inspired by the tragic events in their original storylines.

Want to know how Ariel really lost her voice? She had her voice box forcibly ripped out, obviously. Likewise, Snow White didn’t just fall asleep after biting into the poisoned apple, she also suffered shocking chemical burns. And don’t even bother asking Cinderella what happened to her misplaced shoe. Yikes! 

The series, aptly named Happily Never After, provides tragically alternative storylines that are so likely, they make the gory make-up all the more believable – and their timing for Halloween couldn’t be more perfect.  Gruesome? Yes. Inspiring? Totally. They’re the stuff nightmares are made of.

Check out the full collection below: 

 

The Little Mermaid

Ariel "had her voice box ripped out by the sea witch!"

Beauty and the Beast

"The Beast has lashed out at Belle after she stole his rose!"

Snow White

"The Evil Queen's poisoned Apple has caused a severe chemical burn to poor Snow's face!"

Cinderella

"While escaping the Prince, Cinders tripped down the stairs, face planted her shoe & impaled her face.”

Frozen

Elsa’s powers backfire, impaling her own neck with an icicle and leaving her with frost bitten fingers.”

