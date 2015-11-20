InStyleVIP: We’ve Teamed Up With Kiehl’s To Give Away 15 Of Their Iconic Crème De Corps

For this week’s #InStyleVIP we’ve teamed up with the skincare gurus a Kiehl’s to giveaway this iconic product to fifteen lucky readers, their cult Crème De Corps moisturiser.

Worth £27, this super-enriched, nourishing treatment has a creamy buttery texture that works wonders on drier skin. The product is great for use as an all-over body moisturiser and its formula is packed full of Beta-Carotene (a naturally derived anti-oxidant found in red vegetables such as carrots), Aloe Vera, Squalane, Vitamins A and E and Vegetable Oils to soothe and moisturise your dry skin from head to toe.

The best way to use this product? Gently massage Crème de Corps onto slightly damp skin after a bath or shower to seal in surface moisture. Better yet, allow it to remain on your skin and soak-in for several minutes before you get dressed – it’s the best way to gorgeously hydrated skin all day long.

If you love the sound of the Crème de Corps as much as we do, make sure you head over to our Twitter today (all the entry details are below) for your chance to add this must-have product to your body-care regime.

Oh and make sure you follow the skincare action live with @kiehlsUK on Twitter & Instagram and at kiehls.co.uk

Terms & Conditions

To enter all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #MCFridayTreat tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on Friday 20 November and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Products may differ to those pictured.