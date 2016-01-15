InStyleVIP: Win Over £50 Worth Of Nanogen Hair Products & Say Hello To Thicker Looking Locks

Want thicker looking looks? You’ve come to the right place…

This week for #InStyleVIP we teamed up with hair brand Nanogen to give you the chance to win one of five hair product bundles worth over £50. These bundles include their Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner, Growth Factor Serum and Root Boost! Here’s what you need to know about the products…

First up there’s the Nanogen’s Hair Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner, which are both perfect for giving your hair an instant thickening and volumising effect (plus the nourishment and shine your hair deserves).

Then there’s the Growth Factor Treatment Serum. It’s ideal for adding to your daily regime and when applied once a day to the scalp, will promote healthy hair growth for naturally gorgeous locks.

If it’s extra bounce you’re after then you’ll want to try Nanogen’s Root Boost Hair Thickening Spray. This product helps to give instant volume when styled with your hairdryer, and as bonus it also protects hair from heat damage.

Its key ingredients include Natural Sea Salt to help thicken, Caffeine for conditioning and healthy hair, Niacinamide to help soothe the scalp and peptides for cuticle repair.

Plus, it also helps prevent breakage and retains moisture. This winning combination means you’ll get instant visible results and watch your hair reach new heights (whilst being kind to your hair and scalp). What’s not to love?

