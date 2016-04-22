InStyleVIP: Win Over £130 Worth Of Urban Decay Make-Up From Their Summer Collection

We love the warmer weather but our make-up? Not so much. But today, for #MCFridayTreat we’re away gifts worth over £130 from Urban Decay’s Summer 2016 Collection.

Three of our lucky readers will win an exclusive selection of products from the collection including all three highlighters, both eyeliners, a bronzer and a shade of the new One & Done BB cream to suit your skin tone. Here’s what you need to know about these must-have products…

Naked Skin One & Done Hybrid Complexion Perfector

The best of both worlds, this hybrid complexion cream combines the benefits of a sheer foundation with the coverage of a tinted moisturizer. In just one step you’ll instantly blur imperfections and even out skin tone—for beautifully perfected, ultra-definition skin.

Afterglow 8-Hour Powder Highlighter

This lightweight (yet luxurious) Powder feels super-soft on the skin and has a creamy texture. It goes on sheer, blends easily and will leave you glowing all day long.

Beached Bronzer

This super-soft formula will help you to nail the golden goddess look every time. Just dust this silky powder on your face or all over your whole bod—and look like you spent a week hanging out on the sunny beaches of Fiji.

24/7 Waterline Eye Pencil

Creamier than the original Glide-On Eye Pencil, this liner was developed specifically for use on the inner rim in the waterline (and fully legit). It lays down waterproof color that lasts all day—in a range of never-before-seen shades. This really is a liner like no other.

Good luck…

Terms & Conditions

