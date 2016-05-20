InStyleVIP: Win £100 Worth Of Nails Inc Polishes

This week for #InStyleVIP we’ve teamed up with Nails Inc to celebrate the four gorgeous colours that are free with our June issue (you can find all the details about those here). And by celebrate, we mean we’re giving five of our lucky readers the chance to win £100 worth of product from Nails Inc’s latest collection, Coconut Brights. Here’s everything you need to know about this new range…

The new Coconut Brights range is an irresistible mix of super-hot nail shades created with coconut water and Nails Inc’s bestselling plumping gel effect formula. No longer just an ingredient for smoothies, coconut water is a conditioning agent which will help hydrate your nails.

The bestselling Gel effect polish range is formulated with revolutionary plasticiser technology for a flawless manicure at home. Gel effect polish glides on effortlessly and the extra wide brush ensures easy application. Highly pigmented to provide exceptional coverage and with a plumping agent to level out any imperfections on the nail.

Love the sound of these polishes?



Terms & Conditions

