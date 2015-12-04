InStyleVIP: Win 1 Of 2 Exclusive Project 13 Goody Bags Worth £135

You can't get this exclusive goody bag anywhere else and today we've got two of them up for grabs...

To celebrate our YouTuber Of The Year Awards we’re giving away something a little different this Friday, two exclusive goody bags from our Project 13 wrap party (ICYMI click here for all the behind the scenes pics). It’s packed fully of gorgeous goodies, worth over £135 and you won’t get your hands on one anywhere else. You’re going to LOVE it and here a few details about the products included in today’s giveaway…

A Nails Inc polish, in the shade Sloane Mews. This deep berry burgundy is perfect for adding a dark twist to your festive wardrobe.

A John Frieda, In-Shower hair Treatment which promises up to seven days of thick luxurious hair. All you have to do apply to wet hair – after washing from roots to tip (avoid the ends if you have super long locks, just go half way down). Leave on for 3-5 minutes, rinse and then blow-dry and style as usual. And voila!

Then there’s a Balance Me Super Moisturising Hand Cream, a multi-award winning and seriously rich had cream which will perfectly condition your digits this winter.

Two must-have products Cetaphil. There is a reasons this brand has a cult following, their gentle products are perfect for any skincare routine and today you could get your hands on their Gentle Skin Cleanser and their Moisturising Body Mousse.

Mane n’ Tail luxury size shampoo and conditioners, originally designed for hoses it turns out these products work wonders on our own locks. Want thicker, healthier looking hair? These are the products for you.

PLUS there’s a whole lot more included from brands such as Starkskin, Sparkle and Rock. Windle and Moodie, The Vintage Cosmetics Company, Vita Coco, Misfortune Cookie, Bare Minerals and Roger & Gallet! For your chance to win this exclusive, can’t get anywhere else goody bag, simply head over to our Twitter page and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet.

Good luck!

Terms & Conditions

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on Friday 4 December 2015 and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.