#InStyleVIP: Win Over £100 Worth Of Ciaté London Makeup
19 Feb 2016

Love Ciaté London? Then you’re going to love today’s giveaway…

To celebrate the five gorgeous nail polishes that are free with our March issue this month (all the details about that here) we’ve teamed up with Ciaté London for an #InStyleVIP giveaway. Yes REALLY and today you could be the lucky reader to win a make-up bundle worth over £100.  Want to know what’s up for grabs? Of course you do…

This fabulous bundle includes a few of their best-selling products, such as Liquid Velvet, a long-wearing, moisturizing matte liquid lipstick, a must-have for your next night out.

Then there’s the Chisel Liner, a chisel-tipped liquid eyeliner which you can use to create the perfect cat flick. The inky black formulation puts eyes in the spotlight and delivers rich pigment for unbeatable definition – we love the sound it.

The Triple Shot Mascara is also included, it lengthens, volumises and curls lashes. What’s not to love?

As well as hero products, they’ve also included a few other beauty must-haves such as their Partner In Prime, an air-whipped eyeshadow primer. In one quick slick the ultra-sheer, smoothing formula, preps lids and minimises creasing.

Plus, the lucky winner will also get their hands on the Bamboo Bronzer, a lightweight powder bronzer with oil-controlling properties for a shine-free, radiant glow.

For your chance to win this Ciaté London make-up bundle head over to our Twitter page now, follow us @instyle_uk and retweet the #InStyleVIP post.

Good luck!

Terms & Conditions
To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at 11.59pm on Friday 19 February 2016 and the winner will be picked at random. UK addresses only. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and non-negotiable. There is no cash alternative. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown

