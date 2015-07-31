Win A Dermatique Skincare Bundle Worth Over £65 With #InStyleVIP

It’s the brand you might not have heard of but one you definitely NEED to know about.

This week for #InStyleVIP we are giving five of our lucky readers the chance to each win a skincare bundle, worth over £65, from the Dermatqiue skincare range.

Uniquely formulated for dry skin types, these products work to wrap your skin in a protective ‘blanket’ to keep it hydrated, healed and soothed.

Read on to find out more about the products that’ll be included in today’s beauty prize…

First up, this skincare bundle includes the hero Recuperating Cream. It’s an intensive healing cream and a multitasking wonder with immediate benefits. You can use it as either as a moisturiser, primer or skin soother and it works with the skin ́s natural repair process to provide immediate hydration.

The formula contains keratolytic urea, which helps to shed the upper layers of the skin slowly, healing blackcurrant oil and essential fatty acids plus vitamins which are all essential for skin repair. This gentle cream absorbs quickly, replenishes moisture and helps revitalise ceramide levels for long-lasting relief and hydration, leaving skin optimally hydrated, calmed and healthy. Sounds like a winner to us…

The prize will also include, the Recuperating Lotion which provides the perfect dose of daily moisture that your skin craves and as a bonus it absorbs super-quick for easy and fuss free application.

Last but not least we have the Moisturising Bath & Shower oil. This cleanses the body and treats the skin to a blend of lipids from argan, avocado, jojoba seed and sweet almonds oil, perfectly conditioning and calming for skin from head to toe – meaning there’s no excuse not to get your pins out this summer.