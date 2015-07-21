Got A Question About Fake Tan? Tanning Expert Jules Heptonstall Is Here To Help…

Whether you’re a tanning bottle novice or a bronzing aficionado, Jules Heptonstall, St.Tropez’s tanning & skin finishing expert will be on hand to answer your fake tan queries.

From 12 – 1pm tomorrow, St.Tropez’s tanning & skin finishing expert, Jules Heptonstall the man who has bronzed everyone from Poppy Delevigne to Kendall Jenner will be on hand to answer your fake tan queries.

Whether you’re a tanning bottle novice or a bronzing aficionado, Jules will be available on Twitter for a whole hour! All you have to do is tweet your question to @instyle_uk & @StTropezTan and he’ll get back to you.

Here’s what you need to know about Jules…

By day Jules can be found at St. Tropez HQ in London’s Covent Garden or in the living room of a celebrity client having a natter and a good cup of tea. Jules ensures press, bloggers and models are gorgeously glowing on a daily basis.

But it’s not just the runway Jules can be seen backstage at – he’s also worked on everything from The X Factor Series 8 (2011) to Strictly Come Dancing (2012, 2013) and even the BAFTAS. Yes, this man really does know a thing or two about tanning…

WHAT A TAN MEANS TO ME

“A tan isn’t just about a boost of colour; it’s about a boost of confidence too. If a self-tan can boost self-esteem—it’s worth having!”

MY KIT ESSENTIAL

“St. Tropez Instant Tan, it’s ideal for express tans whilst on the go. This life saviour ensures perfect pins and limbs in a matter of minutes, I also use it before meetings too!”

WHY I LOVE MY JOB

“Because I get to meet some of the world’s most interesting people on a daily basis. No day is the same – it’s perfect. I’m lucky enough to travel with my job too, both in Europe and to Australia. I also love being able to answer real questions from real consumers and actually helping self-tan lovers with their application at home!”

