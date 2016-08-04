InStyle Invites You To Barrecore With Balance Me

Grab your gym bag and join InStyle and Balance Me at barrecore in Mayfair for an afternoon of well-being and vitality.

London’s specialist barre fitness venue, barrecore is a favourite with models such as Jourdan Dunn and Poppy Delevingne. The ballet-style exercise targets the major muscle groups and mixes fat-burning interval training with static stretches. It also improves posture and alignment, whatever your fitness level. Come along and try a 60-minute class where you can also meet the barrecore ambassadors. You’ll be treated to a personalised skin consultation with Balance Me experts, where a 15-minute skin scan will reveal more about skin type. Healthy refreshments will be served and you’ll take home a goodie bag worth over £30.

Balance Me uses innovative natural ingredients and advanced science-led formulas to create products that focus on bringing skin back into balance – ideal for a busy lifestyle. At the event, you’ll have the chance to find your perfect skincare prescription for a lifetime of radiant skin.



WHEN

Saturday 3 September. There are three slots available: 1.30-3.30pm, 2.30-4.30pm and 3.30-5.30pm

WHERE

barrecore, Mayfair, London

TO BOOK

Tickets are £10 and can be booked at balanceme.co.uk/instyleticket

Terms & Conditions: Tickets cost £10. You must present email confirmation on arrival. Ticket is only valid for one Barrecore class and is non-refundable. Balance Me cannot be held liable for any injury caused from exercise.