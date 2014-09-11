Instagram Your Nails And Outfit To Win New Alexa Chung Nails Inc Polishes #MyNailsInStyle

We have 4 sets of the new Alexa Chung fabric polishes worth £90 to give away on Instagram...

Does your nail polish match perfectly with your new shoes? Or perhaps your summery new mani has been inspired by your wardrobe? We have 4 sets of the new Alexa Chung fabric polishes worth £90 to give away, so if your stylish talons regularly compliment your fashion choices, Instagram us your nails and outfit with the hashtag #mynailsinstyle to win.

Alexa’s new high fashion nail range takes inspiration from her being an effortlessly cool style icon. From her statement messy fringe to her flawless nail art, Alexa is always rocking the latest textures and trends. Replacing her BFF Poppy Delevigne as the new face of the brand, Alexa has taken a hands-on approach to her new polish range: ‘I’ve been playing with textures and innovative effects to create the perfect collection that girls can use to revitalize an outfit. This collection is a party for your hands.'

There are six amazing fabric inspired polishes in Alexa’s new collection, see how she styles them out with their complimentary texture for Instagram inspiration!

ALEXA LACE

The fine detail of lace has been brought to life using the latest red matte particles in different sizes creating a delicate lace effect, especially when applied over your favourite nude.

ALEXA LEATHER

‘I’m a huge fan of the black leather polish. It was my favourite look on the shoot. The effect is so cool and I love the matte texture. I’d wear it with a Breton t-shirt for an edgier look.’ Alexa Chung

ALEXA CASHMERE

Gorgeous warming mink shades of matte polish are fused with pure glass pearls to provide a subtle sheen and a luxurious Cashmere texture.

ALEXA SEQUIN

Fine matte black particles provide the perfect backdrop for the bold gold metallic glitters, giving the effect of an amazing sequin dress, Alexa’s favourite in the collection.

ALEXA CAMO

Blending a mix of green and nude metallic and matte particles to create an innovative camouflage effect for the nails.

ALEXA SILK

Smooth and rich black shades are complimented by a fine pearl which flows through the polish like silk.

So get instagrammming away your nails! We will be keeping an eye out all month and re-gramming some of our favourites, along with some of the best looks from Alexa’s new range, and winners will be picked at the end of the month once the competition has closed. Don’t forget to include the hashtag #mynailsinstyle when you post your Instagram.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is follow instyleuk on Instagram and send us in pictures of your nails and outfit with the hashtag #mynailsinstyle. The competition ends at the end of September 2014 and 4 winners will be contacted. If your entry is re-grammed this does not mean you have won. UK addresses only.

