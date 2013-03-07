Illamasqua launches flagship store!

Get down to London’s Soho to explore the weird and wonderful world of Illamasqua!

Kooky after-dark make up brand Illamasqua has just launched its first standalone store in London’s Soho. Pop in and you’ll discover Illamasqua’s extensive range of over 700 professional make up products alongside sculptures by Creative Director and make-up artist extraordinaire Alex Box.

Launching alongside is the new and exclusive Illamasqua School of Make-Up Art. Encouraging creativity in an environment where anything is possible, Director of New Product Development David Horne has designed a range of courses to suit any level from beginners to professionals. The only requirement? Come with an open mind and your creative skills at the ready!

Illamasqua Store and School of Make Up Art, 20 Beak Street, Soho, London, W1

Courses from £50, call 0844 984 1700 or visit illamasqua.com for further information

