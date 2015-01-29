How Would You Like To Come To Our Exclusive Best Beauty Buys Event?

To celebrate the results of our Best Beauty Buys 2015, John Lewis will be hosting a series of exclusive reader events where you’ll get to meet the InStyle beauty team, enjoy a glass of bubbly and take home a goodie bag. The team will be on hand to offer expert advice, answer all your beauty queries and recommend which winning products would be perfect in your bathroom cabinet.

To find out which brands were voted winners by our panel of more than 100 industry experts, check out your Best Beauty Buys magazine, free with this issue of InStyle.

HOW TO BOOK

Space is limited, so don’t miss out – call your chosen John Lewis store, below, to book. Tickets cost £10 (redeemable against any beauty purchase made at the event).

When & Where

JOHN LEWIS, Liverpool

Wednesday 25 February

6-8pm 0151 705 3881

JOHN LEWIS, Kingston

Thursday 26 February

6-8pm 020 8547 4832

JOHN LEWIS, Southampton

Tuesday 3 March

6-8pm 02380 216400 (ext 5880)

JOHN LEWIS, Cardiff

Thursday 5 March

6-8pm 02920 536076

Get Even More

We’ve also teamed up with John Lewis stores nationwide to help you make the most of your skincare. From Thursday 26 February until Sunday 1 March, visit your local John Lewis beauty department for exclusive giveaways, complimentary makeovers and much more.