Oh Hey 1980 - Why Mousse Is Back For AW16

No, we're not talking about horrendous 1980s perms, mousse is back as the most versatile hair product to hit LFW. Don't believe us? Here's how to achieve five different styles with one power product...

1. A Super Smooth Finish At JW Anderson

Mousse isn't just about creating crazy crispy curls, it's also the easiest way to get ultra sleek and smooth locks. 'So perfect, it's a little otherworldly', Anthony Turner for L'Oreal Professionnel's hair for JW Anderson used mousse loaded on in sections and blow-dried flat against the head to give a super shiny finish.

2. Loose Waves At Julien Macdonald

'No scrunching, this isn't the 80s', proclaimed hair maestro Syd Hayes at Julien Macdonald. For hair that's not too fussy but still feels polished, damp down the hair and diffuse medium strength mousse through the lengths. 'Mousse these days isn't sticky, it's workable so you can create natural movement without using tongs, just hold a hairdryer on a low setting near to wet hair with mousse in and let it dry in natural waves.' Think Kate Moss vibes people.

3. Perfect Curls At Vivienne Westwood

Perms are out and perfectly glossy curls are in with the help of a little mousse and some pro know how from Toni & Guy Global Ambassador and hair pro Mark Hampton. Steal the completely adorable locks from Vivienne Westwood with Mark's simple steps:

1. Prep damp hair with mousse to create body and grip. Blowdry thoroughly.

2. Divide hair into sections and tong before rolling up and pinning. Repeat all over until you have a helmet of curls.

3. Leave to cool and set then remove clips and let hair fall free.

4. Run your fingers through the curls to loosen them up or keep them pinned for serious 1920s kiss curls.

4. Over The Top Volume At Topshop

Fact - mousse isn't just for curly girls. It's also for creating a whole load of volume. We're talking big, bad and textured. Anthony Turner hit us with his genius yet again with his 'club culture inspired hair with extreme textures.' Fancy recreating it for your next night out? L'Oreal Professionnel Tecni.Art Full Volume Mousse is key. Load up your hair with it before drying and brushing out for a whole lot of volume with an edgy AW16 matte texture.

5. The AW16 Crimp At Joseph

Ok, ok, we admit this one might be veering a little towards dangerous perm territory but trust us, this is the 2016 way to get your crimp on. 'It should look like you've done it yourself. It's for the girl with attitude', Duffy for L'Oreal Professionnel let us know.

If you're going all out, start by saturating hair with mousse before blasting dry. If it's more of a day to day look you're going for, apply the mousse to one section of hair at a time and dry as you go. Use crimpers all over the hair before brushing out. The mousse will give the hair a heaviness and a matte texture to help exaggerate the crimping. Keep it from becoming too Farrah Fawcett by rounding off the hair with tongs and pinning.